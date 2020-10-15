Centre clarifies on borrowing modality for states

The central government on Thursday said it will borrow under the RBI special window and lend the same to states that opt for bridging their revenue gap this fiscal arising from the indirect tax reform three years ago.

The borrowings will be shown as debt in the books of states and the Centre’s fiscal deficit will be unaffected, as per the procedure for facilitating ₹1.1 trillion in debt mobilisation to states. So far 21 states and two union territories—Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir--have opted for this option to bridge their GST revenue shortfall this year.

An official statement issued by the finance ministry said that the estimated shortfall of ₹1.1 trillion, assuming all states opt for borrowing, will be borrowed by central government in appropriate tranches and will be passed on to states “as a back-to-back loan in lieu of GST Compensation cess releases."

A government official explained that such loan to states will get reflected as debt in the states’ financial statements and that the centre was only a facilitator to ensure all states get funds at the same rate.

States opting for this scheme are also granted a small relaxation in their obligation to undertake the reforms that the Centre had prescribed earlier this year while enhancing their borrowing cap from 3% of gross state domestic product (GSDP) to 5% in response to the coronavirus crisis. Accordingly, these 21 states have already been granted permission to borrow ₹78,542 crore without any condition on reforms.

The central government is facilitating states to meet their GST revenue shortfall arising from the 2017 indirect tax reform as many states have expressed urgency in raising funds. However, nine states including Kerala, West Bengal and Punjab have rejected two borrowing options so far discussed at the GST Council and are contemplating approaching the Supreme Court to get fully compensated by the Centre for their GST shortfall rather than relying on debt.

The acute shortfall in tax receipts due to the severe blow businesses and many individuals suffered during the pandemic has strained the relationship between central and state governments, leading to a polarisation in the GST Council.

