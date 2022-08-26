Centre clarifies on reports of dearness allowance (DA) hike. Read here

The letter circulating on WhatsApp, stating that the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees has been raised from the existing 34% to 38% is fake
The letter circulating on WhatsApp, stating that the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees has been raised from the existing 34% to 38% is fake, the Centre has clarified adding that ‘no such order has been issued. ’
PIB Fact Check, the Union government's official Twitter handle to counter misinformation on government policies/schemes, said, “A #Fake order circulating on #WhatsApp claiming that the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance will effective from 01.07.2022. Department of Expenditure has not issued any such order," PIB Fact Check, the Union government's official Twitter handle to counter misinformation on government policies/schemes."
The letter that is doing rounds on social media said, “The President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Allowance payable to Central Government Employees shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 34% to 38% of the Basic Pay with effect from 1st July, 2022."
Dearness allowance is a component of one's salary that is paid to compensate for the increased cost of living owing to inflation. Every year, DA is hiked twice, once in each half. In March, the Centre announced a 3% hike in DA for its employees, bringing the rate to the existing 34%.
