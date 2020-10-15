Centre clears 5,718 cr education scheme

The project titled Strengthening Teaching-Learning and Results for States (STARS) will get $500 million financial support from the World Bank. It will cover Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha, said Javadekar. “A similar programme with ADB (Asian Development Bank) cooperation will be rolled out in Gujarat, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Assam, and Tamil Nadu. This is an important milestone at the time the new education policy is being rolled out," the minister said. The programme seeks to help states in improving education and in better “labour market outcomes".