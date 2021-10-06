Festival bonanza: Govt clears Diwali bonus equal to 78 days' wages for railway employees1 min read . 03:39 PM IST
- The Union Cabinet has announced a bonus for non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways for the fiscal year 2020-21
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, for fiscal year 2020-21.
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved productivity-linked bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days' wage to eligible non-gazetted employees of the Indian Railways, excluding RPF/RPSF personnel, for fiscal year 2020-21.
Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said as many as 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railways staff are expected to benefit from the move.
Briefing the media on the key decisions taken by the Cabinet, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said as many as 11.56 lakh non-gazetted Railways staff are expected to benefit from the move.
According to reports, the Railways Ministry has presented a proposal in front of the Union Cabinet for payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for the FY 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees, which was approved by the Cabinet today.
According to reports, the Railways Ministry has presented a proposal in front of the Union Cabinet for payment of PLB equivalent to 78 days' wages for the FY 2020-21 for all eligible non-gazetted railway employees, which was approved by the Cabinet today.
The PLB on the railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of the bonus to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.
The PLB on the railways covers all non-gazetted railway employees (excluding RPF/RPSF personnel) who are spread over the entire country. Payment of the bonus to eligible railway employees is made each year before the Dusshera/Puja holidays.
Last year, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days' wages to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees.
Last year, the Indian Railways had disbursed a bonus worth 78 days' wages to its 11.58 lakh non-gazetted employees after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet had approved disbursal of productivity and non-productivity-linked bonus for 2019-2020 to more than 30 lakh central government employees.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!