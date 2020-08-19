Centre clears award of three airports to Adani Group

New Delhi: The Centre on Wednesday cleared award of airports at Jaipur, Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati to the Adani Group that won these in an auction last year.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that the Airport Authority of India (AAI) will get an upfront amount of ₹1,070 crore from handing over the airports to the private developer.

“The upfront Rs. 1,070 crore that will come to AAI will be used for developing airports in smaller airports. The other benefit is travellers will get better facilities. It will also improve efficiency (of airports)," the minister said. Javadekar clarified that the lease was only for 50 years after which the AAI will get the airports back.

These airports will be re-developed in a public private partnership mode.

The three airports to be handed over to Adani Group were part of the original six that were auctioned earlier. The other three in the first tranche-- Ahmadabad, Lucknow and Mangalur -- were earlier awarded to the Adani Group, the highest bidder.

Airports are leased out to private players for redevelopment for a period of 50 years on a revenue-sharing basis. The private developer gets the rights to have new revenue streams such as real estate development around the airport which will help in offering revenue to the exchequer besides a user fee on passengers.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated