Centre clears defence purchase plan worth ₹84,328 crore1 min read . Updated: 22 Dec 2022, 07:52 PM IST
It is pertinent to mention that 21 proposals, worth ₹82,127 crore (97.4%), are approved for procurement from indigenous sources
The Central Government on Thursday approved proposals to acquire defence equipment, including infantry combat vehicles, light tanks and missile systems, worth ₹84,328 crore, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.