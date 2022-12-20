Centre clears PLI incentive of 357 crore for Foxconn India

Centre clears PLI incentive of ₹357 crore for Foxconn India2 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- Two companies, Padget Electronics and Foxconn India, have qualified for the incentive of ₹58.29 crore and ₹357.17 crore, respectively
The government on Tuesday approved incentives for two companies for mobile manufacturing under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing (LSEM) sector.
Two companies, Padget Electronics and Foxconn India, have qualified for the incentive of ₹58.29 crore and ₹357.17 crore, respectively.
₹357 crore of PLI incentives approved for Foxconn India under the target segment "Mobile Phones" (Category: Invoice Value ₹15,000 and Above) to receive incentive under mobile manufacturing for the period 1 August, 2021 to 31 March, 2022, based on its incremental investments and sales figures.
Foxconn India is a Taiwanese multinational electronics contract manufacturer with its headquarters in Tucheng, New Taipei City.
While ₹58.29 crore of incentives have been approved for Padget Electronics for incremental sales and interments during January to March 2022.
Padget Electronics is a 100% subsidiary of Dixon Technologies and has manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
The proposals for disbursement of incentives, presented by Ministry of Electronics and IT, were considered by the Empowered Committee, comprising NITI Aayog CEO Param Iyer, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain, MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, and other members of the Empowered Committee, NITI Aayog said.
The PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, under MeitY, is advancing towards making India a competitive destination for electronics manufacturing and providing a boost to Atmanirbhar Bharat while creating more global champions in this sector, the statement read.
As of September this year, the PLI scheme for LSEM has attracted an investment of ₹4,784 crore, and led to total production of ₹2,03,952 crore, including exports of ₹80,769 crore.
The scheme has also generated employment of 40,916. Electronics manufacturing is expected to rise to $300 billion by 2025-26.
The PLI for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing sector has attracted leading global players, including Foxconn, Samsung, Pegatron, Rising Star and Wistron while leading domestic companies, including Lava, Micromax, Optiemus, United Telelinks Neolyncs and Padget Electronics, have also participated in this scheme.
