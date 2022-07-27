Centre clears 1.64 trillion revival package for BSNL

Communications and electronics and information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said at a briefing the package has three elements. “The first element is to upgrade the services of BSNL. The second element is to de-stress the balance sheet of BSNL. The third element is to expand the fibre optics network of BSNL to meet the Prime Minister’s vision of bringing connectivity to every household," said the minister. The minister said BSNL has been given whatever spectrum it has sought.