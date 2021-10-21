NEW DELHI: The Centre on Thursday approved raising dearness allowance (DA) for employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners to 31%, effective 1 July, to cushion against the rising cost of living.

The decision taken at the Union cabinet meeting will cost the exchequer ₹9488.7 crores a year, union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said at a briefing. The move benefit over 4.7 million central government employees and 6.8 million pensioners, Thakur said.

The idea is to help mitigate the impact of price rise on employees and pensioners. Edible oils and auto fuels like petrol and diesel have been weighing heavily on inflation in recent months.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its inflation forecast for India to 5.6% for this fiscal from the 4.9% estimated in April, citing growing inflationary risks worldwide even as it kept its growth forecast for the year unchanged at 9.5% for Asia’s third-largest economy.

A government statement said the Union cabinet cleared release of an additional instalment of DA to employees and DR to pensioners with effect from 1 July, representing an increase of 3% over the existing rate of 28% of the basic pay or pension.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, the statement said.

The government had in July lifted the freeze on DA and DR that was imposed in view of the revenue crunch faced by the exchequer during the pandemic and raised the rate of DA and DR by 11% from to 28% from 1 July. The latest increase is on top of that.

The move is expected to cheer employees and pensioners during the festival season, while the government pins hopes on the festive demand, sustained vaccinations and monsoon to support a much-needed economic recovery.

