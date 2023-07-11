Hello User
Centre collects 4.75 trillion in net direct tax receipts so far this year

Centre collects 4.75 trillion in net direct tax receipts so far this year

1 min read 11 Jul 2023, 12:47 AM IST Gireesh Chandra Prasad

  • This is a jump of 15.87% compared to the net direct tax receipts for the corresponding period of last year

CBDT said that the net direct tax revenue collected so far accounts 26% of the full year budget estimate for this fiscal. istock

New Delhi: The Central government has collected Rs. 4.75 trillion in direct taxes after adjusting for refunds, so far this financial year, up to 9 July, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Monday.

This is a jump of 15.87% compared to the net direct tax receipts for the corresponding period of last year. CBDT said that the net direct tax revenue collected so far accounts 26% of the full year budget estimate for this fiscal.

The government expects to collect 18.2 trillion in direct tax receipts this financial year, a 10.5% improvement from the direct taxes collected in the same time a year ago.

“Provisional figures of direct tax collections up to 9 July, 2023 continue to register steady growth," CBDT said.

Gross direct tax receipts before adjusting for tax refunds stood at Rs. 5.17 trillion which is 14.65% higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period of last year.

Tax refunds amounting to Rs.42,000 crore have been issued till 9 July this financial year, which is 2.55% higher than the refunds issued in the same period a year ago, CBDT said.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gireesh Chandra Prasad

Gireesh has over 22 years of experience in business journalism covering diverse aspects of the economy, including finance, taxation, energy, aviation, corporate and bankruptcy laws, accounting and auditing.
Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 12:48 AM IST
