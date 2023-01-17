Centre committed to bring down road fatalities, injuries: MoRTH Director

Centre committed to bring down road fatalities, injuries: MoRTH Director2 min read . 08:04 PM IST
- Gaurav Gupta said that the government has taken a series of steps to reduce the number of road fatalities and injuries
NEW DELHI :The government is committed to bring down the road fatalities and injuries, said Gaurav Gupta, Director, Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways.
Speaking at the panel discussion during Road Safety Week observed by the Ministry in association with FICCI from 11-17 January, 2023, Gupta said that the government has taken a series of steps to reduce the number of road fatalities and injuries.
He added that the ministry is highly committed to bring down road fatalities by taking organized steps which include rectification of accident black for improved road engineering, training of drivers, awareness generation campaigns to name a few.
Gupta said that road fatalities not only lead to significant human sufferings, but also drains the GDP of the country by claiming lakhs of economically productive young lives.
“Ministry along with all the stakeholders is putting forth efforts for making roads and vehicles as safe as possible.
To achieve the desired target, a complete paradigm shift in the behavior of road users is necessary."
He further said that there is a need for social awareness and mass movement to inculcate the safer road behavior and habits to bring changes.
Highlighting the importance on ‘Role of Corporates in Road Safety’, Subroto Das, Managing Trustee and CEO, Lifeline Foundation said, “We need more NGOs collaborating with industry to ensure instant medical care & road safety."
Ravi Prasad Nimmalapudi, Director, Quality, Safety and Environment, Coca Cola said that safety is a science and we need to bring in the data and data mining to bring road safety in the forefront.
“Creating safe road ecosystem can be the one big solution and it can only happen through collaboration," said Abhilash Verma, High Risk Transport Lead, Shell India.
Bipin Kumar Rai, Head – ESH, Continental India said that safety curriculum needs to be imbibed at early days of the education system and childcare.
The panel discussion was moderated by Mr Ramashankar Pandey, Chair, FICCI Sub-Committee on Road Safety and CEO, Tata AutoComp GY Batteries Pvt Ltd.
During the event, awards were distributed to the winners of poster making and essay writing competitions organized during the Road Safety Week.
