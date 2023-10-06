Keen on reducing risks for lessors: Aviation ministry
The Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation is taking steps to reduce the risks faced by aircraft lessors in the Indian aviation market, following changes to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The changes allow lessors to recover their aircraft during insolvency proceedings. The ministry stated that the previous code was impacting agreements between Indian airlines and foreign lessors and causing higher lease rentals for carriers. The move has been welcomed by global aircraft makers and leasing groups. Almost 80% of Indian airlines' fleet is leased.
New Delhi: The Centre is committed to keeping the confidence of aircraft lessors in the Indian aviation market intact by reducing their risks, the ministry of civil aviation said on Friday, as global aircraft makers and leasing groups welcomed a move to protect the interests of lessors.