Centre confers KM Birla, Sudha Murty with Padma Bhushan; Rakesh Jhunjhunwala gets Padma Shri2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 10:21 PM IST
- Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa, Sudha Murthy among 9 people awarded Padma Bhushan.
Ahead of the 74th Republic Day, the Indian Government conferred the Padma awards to several distinguished people. Noted industrialist Kumara Mangalam Birla, novelist S L Bhyrappa, Sudha Murthy are among nine people awarded Padma Bhushan.
