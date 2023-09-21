‘Govt on course to achieving 12% ethanol blending target this year’4 min read 21 Sep 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Highlighting the achievements of the sector, Union food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said that India’s sugar industry has been on a roller-coaster ride for decades, but recent years have energized the sector.
NEW DELHI : The Centre is confident of reaching its target of 12% ethanol blending with petrol target by the end of the current ethanol supply year ending October, Union food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday.
