Centre confirms H3N2 deaths in India, says keeping close watch on ‘seasonal influenza’1 min read . 04:47 PM IST
- So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.
Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the Seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis.
The MoHFW said, so far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.
