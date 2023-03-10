Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Centre confirms H3N2 deaths in India, says keeping close watch on 'seasonal influenza'

Centre confirms H3N2 deaths in India, says keeping close watch on ‘seasonal influenza’

04:47 PM IST
  • So far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza.

Union Health Ministry is keeping a close watch on the Seasonal Influenza situation in various States/UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on real-time basis.

The MoHFW said, so far, Karnataka and Haryana have confirmed one death each from H3N2 influenza. 

