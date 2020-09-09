Centre considers stopping silk import from China to push domestic production

“Due to covid-19 pandemic and a number of other reasons, the textile industry has been going through a challenging time. To encourage better quality of domestic produce, the Centre said it is considering rolling out resource and management classes related to textile sector, among other things. Countries smaller than ours have several textile management institutes, while we have none," another member of the panel said. They added that in the context of wool production, a discussion took place on how India has surplus sheep population but the quality is not on a par with others, especially western countries.