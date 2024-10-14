Centre convenes meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, Naga legislators in New Delhi tomorrow

The talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is learnt to take place on Tuesday in the national capital.

Livemint
Published14 Oct 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Centre convenes meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, Naga legislators in New Delhi tomorrow
Centre convenes meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, Naga legislators in New Delhi tomorrow

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened a meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, and Naga legislators in the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday, October 15, in a bid to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Three Naga MLAs will attend the meeting, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators is not yet clear, PTI reported citing home ministry officials. Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting.

The PTI report citing the official sources said, "From the Naga side, three MLAs – Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah – will be attending the meeting in the national capital.

Also Read | Manipur news: CM Biren Singh shares updates on 2 abducted Meitei youths

The report further added that a few Meitei MLAs, all from the BJP, have already left for New Delhi, while others are scheduled to depart today."

"The talks are part of the Centre's efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution to the crisis," the home ministry officials said.

Meanwhile, some of the Manipur MLAs have welcomed the home ministry initiative to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Also Read | Manipur govt takes U-turn on claims about ’900 Kuki militants attacking Meiteis’

“I received an invite over the phone to attend the meeting. I was told it is part of a peace initiative, and the time and venue of it will be intimated later,” ANI quoted a Meitei legislator requesting anonymity.

“There will be legislators from Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities and the state’s different regions will be well represented. We were asked to sit together. It has been a year and a half since we did not meet,” he said, adding, “I am looking forward to it. Any good step is welcome.”

Two Naga legislators have also appreciated the Centre’s move.

“I don’t know the exact agenda as of now. But from day one, we have been trying to explore all means for bringing peace,” said Awangbow Newmai, a Naga minister.

Also Read | Why is Centre allowing Manipur to be like banana republic, asks Congress MP

“Unless all communities are involved, it is difficult...I will attend it and see how best we can take up the initiative,” Naga legislator L Dikho, who is also scheduled to attend the meeting, said.

It is important to note that This will be the first such meeting since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3 last year which left around 250 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 03:51 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaCentre convenes meeting with Manipur’s Meitei, Kuki, Naga legislators in New Delhi tomorrow

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    158.30
    03:56 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -2.4 (-1.49%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Wipro share price

    549.45
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    20.5 (3.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    165.40
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    2.2 (1.35%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,692.75
    03:54 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    47 (2.86%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    03:51 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,212.10
    03:29 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    70.95 (1.16%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.45 (0.89%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,184.45
    03:50 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -387.9 (-8.48%)

    Tata Chemicals share price

    1,102.95
    03:59 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -81.3 (-6.87%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    199.90
    03:55 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -11.1 (-5.26%)

    Colgate Palmolive India share price

    3,518.80
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    -170.45 (-4.62%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    388.75
    03:53 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    27.75 (7.69%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    316.05
    03:58 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    16.9 (5.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.00
    03:40 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    9.65 (5.15%)

    Raymond share price

    1,682.85
    03:47 PM | 14 OCT 2024
    79.95 (4.99%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.