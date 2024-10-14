The talks, organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs, is learnt to take place on Tuesday in the national capital.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has convened a meeting with Manipur's Meitei, Kuki, and Naga legislators in the national capital, Delhi, on Tuesday, October 15, in a bid to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Three Naga MLAs will attend the meeting, while the exact number of Meitei and Kuki legislators is not yet clear, PTI reported citing home ministry officials. Home Minister Amit Shah is also likely to attend the meeting.

The PTI report citing the official sources said, "From the Naga side, three MLAs – Awangbou Newmai, L Dikho and Ram Muivah – will be attending the meeting in the national capital.

The report further added that a few Meitei MLAs, all from the BJP, have already left for New Delhi, while others are scheduled to depart today."

"The talks are part of the Centre's efforts to facilitate a dialogue between the warring communities and seek a solution to the crisis," the home ministry officials said.

Meanwhile, some of the Manipur MLAs have welcomed the home ministry initiative to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

“I received an invite over the phone to attend the meeting. I was told it is part of a peace initiative, and the time and venue of it will be intimated later," ANI quoted a Meitei legislator requesting anonymity.

“There will be legislators from Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities and the state’s different regions will be well represented. We were asked to sit together. It has been a year and a half since we did not meet," he said, adding, “I am looking forward to it. Any good step is welcome."

Two Naga legislators have also appreciated the Centre's move.

“I don’t know the exact agenda as of now. But from day one, we have been trying to explore all means for bringing peace," said Awangbow Newmai, a Naga minister.

“Unless all communities are involved, it is difficult...I will attend it and see how best we can take up the initiative," Naga legislator L Dikho, who is also scheduled to attend the meeting, said.

It is important to note that This will be the first such meeting since the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kukis broke out on May 3 last year which left around 250 people dead and some 60,000 others displaced.