Amidst states’ failure to strike a direct purchase deal with Pfizer and Moderna for their covid-19 vaccines, the central government on Monday said it is coordinating with the vaccine manufactures and would soon decide on allocation of doses to states.

Some State governments including Delhi and Punjab have alleged that both the vaccine manufacturers have refused to sell covid-19 vaccines because they are directly dealing with the central government.

According to reports, Pfizer has clarified that it would supply vaccine doses directly to the central governments and supra-national organisations for the deployment of its vaccine to other countries. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal on Monday said the Delhi government has spoken to Pfizer, Moderna for vaccines, and both the companies have refused to sell vaccines directly and will deal with the Government of India alone. Kejriwal demanded that now there are a lot of vaccines in the International market –Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, and many more, so the central government should talk to them and import and distribute among the states.

“Whether it is Pfizer or Moderna, at the central level, we have been coordinating with them and are facilitating them in two ways - one is the regulatory facilitation in terms of approval and second is procurement related facilitation," said Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, union Health Ministry.

“Also, order book of both Pfizer and Moderna is full so it depends on their surplus that how much they can provide in India. They will come back on it to the Centre and we will help in facilitation to states," he said.

India recorded over 2,22,315 daily covid-19 cases were registered in the last 24 hours. Ten States reported 81.08% of the new cases in last 24 hours. Tamil Nadu has reported the highest daily new cases at 35,483, followed by Maharashtra with 26,672 new cases. At least 4,454 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Ten States account for 79.52% of the new deaths in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1,320). Karnataka follows with 624 daily deaths, the union health ministry data showed. Agarwal said a steady decline in daily new COVID-19 cases has been observed in the country since the last 17 days.

"There has been 2.6 times increase in Covid tests across the country in the past 15 weeks, while a steady decline in weekly case positivity rate since the last two weeks has been noted. The weekly positivity has declined from 20.28% recorded between April 20-26 to 12.09% recorded between May 18 to 24," he said.

During the 27th virtual meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers (GoM) on covid-19, Dr Sujeet K Singh, Director national centre for disease control (NCDC) presented a detailed report on the trajectory of covid-19 in the States and UTs. “At 7.86%, India's growth rate of coronavirus cases is a matter of concern," said Singh.

Harsh Vardhan who chaired the GoM said that over 25,739 samples have been sequenced and variant B.1.617 has been found in 5,261 samples, making it the most common mutation detected till now, adding that States have been requested to send samples regularly for better analysis.

A report from the Wall Street Journal on Sunday said that three researchers from China's Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) sought hospital care in November 2019, months before China disclosed the covid-19 pandemic to the World Health Organization (WHO), citing a previously undisclosed US intelligence report. The newspaper said the report - which provides fresh details on the number of researchers affected, the timing of their illnesses, and their hospital visits - may add weight to calls for a broader probe of whether the covid-19 virus could have escaped from the laboratory.

Reacting to the report, Union Health Ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that India is struggling with second wave of covid-19 and India too will get clarity after the global health agencies come up with a conclusion. “There have been various reports from various agencies on origin of the virus and multilateral agencies have conducted research particularly WHO. Their team has gone and personally checked. We will also get clarity after WHO and other agencies come out with their reports and we will see what bigger picture emerges after this," said Agarwal.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!