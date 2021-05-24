Centre coordinating with Pfizer, Moderna as states fail to strike purchase deals

Reacting to the report, Union Health Ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that India is struggling with second wave of covid-19 and India too will get clarity after the global health agencies come up with a conclusion. “There have been various reports from various agencies on origin of the virus and multilateral agencies have conducted research particularly WHO. Their team has gone and personally checked. We will also get clarity after WHO and other agencies come out with their reports and we will see what bigger picture emerges after this," said Agarwal.