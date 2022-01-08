Centre cracks down on fake news, blocks several social media handles

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the central government has blocked several social media handles that were circulating "fake and inciting" content on Twitter, YouTube and Facebook. He said owners of these accounts are being identified for action under the law.

News agency PTI citing sources said the offensive content actioned related to fake video of a cabinet briefing, an animated fake video showing violence against the Prime Minister and derogatory posts targeting Hindu women uploaded on social media handles.

Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that the handles that tried to push fake/inciting content on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram have been blocked.

He further said owners of such accounts are being identified for action under the law, and asserted that platforms will be reviewed on their due diligence.

According to PTI, the government had identified 73 Twitter handles, 4 pieces of YouTube content, and 1 Instagram game. Accordingly, 73 Twitter handles have been suspended, 4 YouTube content and the particular Instagram game have been removed.

The Delhi Police had registered a case after coming across a morphed video of a cabinet committee meeting wherein some persons tried to show that the meeting was against the Sikh community, officials had said on Friday.

With inputs from PTI

