NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said it will create a special fund, which does not lapse at the end of a financial year, from part of the proceeds of the ‘health and education cess’ levied on personal and corporate income. The decision was taken at a Union cabinet meeting.

An official statement said the idea was to earmark specific funds in a non-lapsable way for health schemes run by the Centre, including those meant for giving free healthcare access to 500 million people, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, and for correcting regional imbalances in providing tertiary healthcare under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

Also Read | The churn is on at the Kota factory

The fund will also be used for emergency and disaster preparedness and for any future scheme designed to improve health outcomes.

The government had in the union budget for FY19 expanded the 3% education cess levied on personal and corporation tax to a 4% ‘health and education cess’. The intent was to raise about an extra Rs11,000 crore annually for healthcare needs of rural and below poverty line families.

The new corpus will be handled by the health ministry.

Higher health spending was a key feature of the union budget for FY22 that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on 1 February. “Capacity for better health management had to be brought up in light of what we have gone through last year," the minister then said in her budget speech. The Modi administration stepped up health spending from ₹94,492 crore in the year ending March 2021 to ₹2.23 trillion in FY22.

"From an economic standpoint, better health improves productivity, and reduces losses due to premature death, prolonged disability and early retirement. Health and nutrition also directly impact scholastic achievements and have a bearing on productivity and income," as per the statement.

It said that health outcomes depended substantially on public health spending. “One extra year of population life expectancy raises GDP per capita by 4%," itt said, adding that investment in health creates millions of jobs, largely for women.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via