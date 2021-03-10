Centre creates special fund for health spending

Higher health spending was a key feature of the union budget for FY22 that finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on 1 February. “Capacity for better health management had to be brought up in light of what we have gone through last year," the minister then said in her budget speech. The Modi administration stepped up health spending from ₹94,492 crore in the year ending March 2021 to ₹2.23 trillion in FY22.

