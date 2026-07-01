Centre cuts fuel price for domestic airlines by ₹5 per litre — Check updated price after latest revision

The Central government has revised the price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) for Indian domestic airlines. After the latest change that came into effect on Wednesday, 1 July, the price of ATF is down by ₹5 per litre, ANI reported. The current price is ₹110 per litre amid easing global crude volatility and stabilisation of domestic logistics.

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This revision in ATF price comes a day after, the authorities adjusted export duties on petrol, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel for the fortnight starting July 1. While excise duty on petrol and diesel remained unchanged, export duties on petrol, diesel and Aviation Turbine Fuel were revised.

The Ministry of Finance issued two notifications on Tuesday updating the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on fuel exports, as a part of the fortnightly review of export levies, introduced on 27 March. This move was made to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.

The duty on diesel exports was slashed to 8.5 rupees per litre from 14 rupees, while the aviation turbine fuel duty was reduced to 7.5 rupees/litre from 12.5 rupees. At the same time, the export duty on petrol was increased to 4 rupees per litre from 1.5 rupees to ensure domestic supply.

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Nayara Energy cuts petrol, diesel price India's largest private fuel retailer, Nayara Energy, also price cut in petrol and diesel prices in the wake of cooling down of crude prices. Petrol prices were slashed by ₹5 per litre and diesel by ₹3 a litre across its nationwide network after the latest adjustment. This marks the first reduction in retail fuel prices by any company in more than two years, PTI reported.

According to the report, the updated rates are applicable at all of Nayara's more than 7,000 fuel stations across the country. However, actual pump prices vary across states depending on local levies such as value-added tax (VAT).

Brent crude price today After plummeting by almost a third over the past three months, Brent crude prices held steady on Tuesday. As investors monitor progress of the US and Iran pe and maritime trade through through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading higher by 0.38 per cent at USD 73.23 per barrel in futures trade on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, the rupee plunged 19 paise to 94.75 against the US dollar in early trade, weighed down by the strength of the American currency in the overseas market.

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As US and Iran continue their discussions to reach a more lasting agreement, Goldman Sachs Group co-head of global commodities research Samantha Dart told Bloomberg, “We expect that by the end of July this is done,” adding, “Once we have a normalization of flows through the strait, the expectation is that we go into an oversupply.”

According to Goldman Sachs' projection, oil surplus will be close to two million barrels a day next year, even after accounting for restocking of global strategic petroleum reserves following the Iran war. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley has cut its price forecasts for the second time in about two weeks as it warned of a looming oversupply as flows through the strait recover faster than expected.

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About the Author Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. ...Read More ✕ Fareha Naaz Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.



With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.



Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.



Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.



When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.