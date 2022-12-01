Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports

Centre cuts windfall tax on crude oil output, diesel exports1 min read . 06:21 PM IST
- The government has also cut the export tax on diesel to ₹8 per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from tomorrow, the order read
The Central Government on Thursday reduced the windfall tax on crude oil to ₹4,900 ($60.34) per tonne, as per a government order. The government has also slashed the export tax on diesel to ₹8 per litre. Changes to the windfall tax will be effective from tomorrow, the order noted.
Earlier on 16 November, the government hiked windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil while reducing the rate on export of diesel.
While the windfall profit tax is calculated by taking away any price that producers are getting above a threshold, the levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference of international oil price realised and the cost.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes back in 1 July, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies.
At that time, export duties of ₹6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and aviation turbine fuel and ₹13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel. A ₹23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.
The duties were partially adjusted in the previous rounds on 20 July, 2 August, 19 August, 1 September, 16 September, 1 October, 16 October, and 1 November.
