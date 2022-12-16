Centre cuts windfall tax on domestic crude oil export, Check new rates here1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 08:33 AM IST
When the levy was first introduced, a windfall tax on export of petrol alongside diesel and ATF too was levied.
The Central government has reduced the windfall tax on domestic crude oil export to ₹1,700 per tonne from the existing ₹4,900 per tonne. The tax on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) has also been slashed to ₹1.5 per litre from ₹5 per litre, according to the finance ministry notification issued on Thursday.