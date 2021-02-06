Centre decides to induct 30 more pvt sector specialists as JS, Directors

In a major move, the Centre has decided to induct 30 more private sector specialists into different government departments at the crucial decision-making level of Joint Secretaries and Directors.

The Personnel Ministry had in June 2018 invited applications for ten joint secretary-rank posts through lateral entry, considered an ambitious step by the Modi government to bring fresh talent in the bureaucracy.

The lateral entry mode relates to the appointment of specialists from the private sector in government organizations.

Usually, the posts of Joint Secretary and Director are manned by officers selected through the civil services examination and other tests conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other organisations.

The UPSC has issued advertisements seeking applications from “talented and motivated Indian nationals" against 30 posts – three of Joint Secretary and 27 at the level of Directors – in different government departments.

As per the requisitions received from the Department of Personnel & Training (DoP&T), government of India, talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building are being invited to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary on contract basis in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry on Friday said.

Private sector individuals would be appointed at the level of Director on contract basis in the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Department of Financial Services, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Law & Justice, Department of School Education & Literacy, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Civil Aviation and in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, it said.

Candidates with a minimum of 15 years experience for Joint Secretary and 10 years experience for Director level posts are eligible to apply, the UPSC said in an advertisement.

“Central government employees are not eligible to apply for these posts," it said. Candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online application, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

