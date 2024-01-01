Gangster Goldy Brar, linked to singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, declared terrorist under UAPA
The Union government on Monday declared gangster Goldy Brar a terrorist under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). In a gazetted notification, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs has informed that Goldy Brar is associated with the banned Khalistani organisation Babbar Khalsa International, which is known for anti-India activities. Goldy Brar came on the radar of Indian investigative agencies after he took responsibility for the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022.