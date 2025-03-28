Centre declares holiday for BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14

The Central government on Friday, March 28, declared Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, on April 14, as a public holiday for his ‘contributions to society and the Constitution.’

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat announced the update on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

“The architect of the Constitution, the one who established a new era of equality in society, our revered Baba Saheb, Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Ji, will now have a public holiday on his birth anniversary," Sekhawat posted on X.

The Centre's decision of observing a public holiday on BR Ambedkar's birthday comes after BJP and Congress' recent clashes over the Dalit leader.

When is BR Ambedkar's birthday? April 14 marks the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar.

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claimed that by observing a national holiday on BR Ambedkar's birthday, PM Modi has honoured the sentiments of the nation.

“By taking this decision, the devoted follower of Baba Saheb, the honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiJi, has honored the sentiments of the nation," Shekhawat added in his X post.

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. He played a pivotal role in shaping modern India and is widely regarded as a prominent figure in Dalit activism.

Controversies around BR Ambedkar Time and again, the BJP led Central government, and Congress have exchanged barbs after the former claimed that Congress is an anti-Dalit party.

BR Ambedkar's photo 'removed' from Delhi CM's office In February 2025, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta installed cameras to capture the inside of her office in the Delhi Assembly to disprove Leader of the Opposition Atishi's claim that portraits of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been removed.

This move followed a heated showdown between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, after ex-Delhi CM Atishi alleged that the portraits of Ambedkar and Bhagat Singh had been replaced in the chief minister's room.

Amit Shah calls Congress an ‘anti Dalit party’ In December 2024, the Congress party alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks in the Rajya Sabha show that the BJP and RSS leaders have a "lot of hatred" for BR Ambedkar and demanded an apology from him.

Following the remark, Amit Shah accused Congress party of distorting his speech in Rajya Sabha regarding his remarks on BR Ambedkar.