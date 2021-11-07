Centre declares Srinagar airport as 'Major Airport'1 min read . 11:16 AM IST
Notably, on October 23, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated international flight operations at Srinagar airport.
The Ministry of Civil Aviation on Saturday declared the Srinagar International airport as a "Major Airport".
The Gazette notification issued by the ministry on Saturday read, "In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport."
Shah inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar and Sharjah and United Arab Emirates (UAE) there.
