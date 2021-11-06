Centre declares Srinagar airport as ‘major airport’1 min read . Updated: 06 Nov 2021, 08:24 PM IST
- Union Home Minister Amit Shah last month inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah international flight
|
Listen to this article
The central government on Saturday declared the airport at Srinagar as 'major airport'. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport," said the gazettes notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
This comes just weeks after Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah international flight.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!