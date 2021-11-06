Centre declares Srinagar airport as ‘major airport’

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The central government on Saturday declared the airport at Srinagar as 'major airport'. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport," said the gazettes notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The central government on Saturday declared the airport at Srinagar as 'major airport'. “In exercise of the powers conferred by Sub-Section (i) of Section 2 of the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India Act, 2008 (No.27 of 2008), the Central Government hereby declares the airport at Srinagar as Major Airport," said the gazettes notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}