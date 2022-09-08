Centre decriminalises 68 provisions of Mineral Concession Rules

Centre decriminalises 68 provisions of Mineral Concession Rules1 min read . 03:59 PM IST
The rate of penal interest on delayed payment of rent, royalty, fee, or other sums due to the government has also been reduced from 24% to 12%.
New Delhi: The Ministry of Coal on Thursday said it has amended Mineral Concession Rules, 1960 (MCR) with a view to decriminalize its provisions.
Mineral Concession Rules regulate the application and grant of mineral concessions such as reconnaissance permit, prospecting licence, and mining lease. These concessions are pre-requisites for development and operationalization of mines entailing several compliances on the part of businesses.
Express provision has been introduced for adjustment of additional or shortfall royalty. The rate of penal interest on delayed payment of rent, royalty, fee, or other sums due to the government has also been reduced from 24% to 12%.
“To further promote and boost the ‘Ease of doing business’ policy of the government, the amendment in MCR decriminalized sixty-eight (68) provisions whereas penalty has been reduced for ten (10) provisions of MCR," the ministry said in its release.
It is expected that these provisions shall afford the much-required economic relaxations in the coal mining sector, it added.
