Centre tells Delhi high court it won't forcibly take over Delhi Gymkhana Club on June 5 deadline

The Union government told the Delhi high court on Tuesday that it would not forcibly take possession of the 113-year-old Delhi Gymkhana Club on 5 June and that taking over the premises would be done only in accordance with the procedure established by law.

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A bench of Justice Avneesh Jhingan recorded the government’s statement and noted that the assurance was satisfactory. The court passed an order observing that no further directions were required at this stage and granted interim protection to club members who challenged the government’s eviction notice.

The order was passed during the hearing of petitions challenging the Centre’s eviction notice directing the club to hand over its 27.3-acre Safdarjung Road premises by 5 June.

The high court issued summons to the Union government and other parties, directing them to file their replies within eight weeks.

Appearing for the Union government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta clarified that the 5 June date was only an option for voluntary handover by the lessee and not a deadline for forcible takeover.

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“It’s not that the police will rush in and forcible possession will be taken over. It will have to be taken over in accordance with the procedure established by law,” Mehta submitted.

He informed the court that Clause 4 of the lease deed contains a compensation mechanism.

“The compensation can either be in terms of money, or the government can even offer an alternative plot of land where they can shift and continue the same activities,” Mehta said.

Derivative action During the hearing, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the members, argued that their petition had been filed as a derivative action backed by over 500 members, contending that the club management itself was under significant government influence following intervention by the ministry of corporate affairs and the appointment of nominated directors.

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A derivative suit is a legal claim brought by a shareholder or partner on behalf of a company.

Also Read | Why is govt trying to evict Delhi Gymkhana Club? Controversy explained

Singhvi argued that the Delhi Gymkhana Club is a Section 8 non-profit company and its members stand in a position similar to minority shareholders, enabling them to maintain a derivative action where the management cannot independently challenge the takeover.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for member Major Atul Dev, argued that the lease clause relied upon by the government predates the Constitution and cannot override constitutional safeguards. He further argued that members were authorized occupants and could not be dispossessed without due process.

Also Read | Members of Delhi’s elite Gymkhana Club prep to challenge govt takeover

National security The challenge arises from the 22 May order issued by the Land & Development Office under the ministry of housing and urban affairs, invoking Clause 4 of the 1928 lease deed to take over the club premises on grounds including national security, defence infrastructure and public-interest projects.

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The petition, which Mint reviewed earlier, argued that the government failed to disclose any specific project, urgency or material explaining why the entire property was required. It alleged the notice contained only “vague and omnibus assertions” without identifying any concrete public purpose.

The plea contended that the move was “the last in a series of acts by the government to gain control over the institution, including a recent attempt to take over the management of the institution.”

Established in 1913, Delhi Gymkhana is among India’s oldest elite clubs. The club has been at the centre of governance litigation since 2020, following intervention by the ministry of corporate affairs, which led to government-appointed administration and nominated directors taking charge. Separately, it faced lease-related disputes, including notices over alleged violations and unpaid ground rent dues of about ₹47.58 crore, making the eviction order the latest chapter in a long-running tussle between the government and the club.

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About the Authors Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and...Read More ✕ Krishna Yadav Krishna Yadav is a Senior Correspondent at Mint, based in New Delhi, and part of the corporate bureau. He joined the newsroom as a trainee in 2023 and quickly grew into his current role. He writes on legal and regulatory developments in corporate India, with a focus on insolvency, taxation, company law, and policy. His reporting includes tracking and breaking key legal stories from the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, NCLT, and NCLAT.



With a background in law, Krishna is known for simplifying complex legal developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. His work focuses on trends in corporate law and policy that affect businesses. This ranges from explaining tax disputes—like whether coconut hair oil is edible—to writing on why celebrities are seeking personal rights protection. He closely tracks India’s insolvency system, covering issues such as creditor losses, gaps in the process, and challenges in how the framework works in practice.



Krishna also tracks developments within law firms—covering hiring trends, how firms help companies navigate global challenges, and how the legal industry is adapting to artificial intelligence. Beyond legal reporting, he has written long-form pieces, including on-ground coverage of the 2024 general elections, capturing the scale and logistics of polling across India.



Outside work, he enjoys travelling, exploring new places, and reading about geopolitics and history. Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the inte...Read More ✕ Yash Tiwari Yash Tiwari is a Mumbai-based journalist who reports on corporate and regulatory developments, with a focus on court-driven policy shifts and the intersection of law and public policy. He has been in the profession for two years. Before joining Mint, he worked at NDTV Profit as an assistant producer on the TV desk while also reporting, gaining experience across television and print journalism and combining reporting with production expertise.



Born in Kolkata, a city he remains deeply connected to, Yash has a keen interest in the technicalities of Indian law and aims to decode complex legal developments in a clear and accessible manner for readers. He is a graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, where he completed his postgraduate diploma in journalism.



He closely follows politics and government policies, and has covered several state elections as a freelance journalist. His work is driven by the idea of making law less intimidating and more understandable for the general public.



When not at work, Yash can be found playing cricket, revisiting classic matches, or engaging in conversations about the evolving landscape of law and policy in India.

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