Centre, Deloitte studying impact of GST on power
Deloitte, which was appointed to analyse the impact of the move, has submitted a report to the power ministry that showed the move would benefit industry by lowering its outgo in levies.
NEW DELHI : As the government looks to bring electricity under goods and services tax (GST), the Union power ministry is looking at its likely impact on the industry, states’ revenue and household electricity bills. Electricity is one of several commodities like petrol, diesel and natural gas that have so far remained out of the purview of GST.