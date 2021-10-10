Centre denies permission to Delhi govt to implement home delivery of ration

The Central government has refused to allow the Delhi government to implement the 'door-to-door' ration delivery scheme despite the recent High Court order. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government has alleged that it is a clear case of collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ration mafia.

The BJP said neither the party nor the Centre has any problem with the Delhi government scheme if it can arrange its own ration.

The Delhi High Court on October 1 allowed the Delhi government to conditionally implement the scheme. The HC asked the AAP government not to supply food grains to fair price shops for patrons who have chosen the home delivery option. It also asked the government to share the details of ration cardholders who have opted to receive their rations at doorsteps.

Thereafter, the AAP dispensation sent a file on the doorstep ration delivery scheme to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his approval. This was the third time when the Arvind Kejriwal government sent a file to LG to seek his approval for the scheme.

The AAP alleged that the Centre sent a letter to the Food and Supplies Department asking it "not to go ahead" with the scheme.

"This letter came after the Delhi Sarkari Ration Dealers' Sangh made a representation to the Delhi LG against the scheme," AAP added.

"The BJP-led central government has blocked the Delhi government's doorstep delivery of ration scheme despite clear orders of the high court allowing it. Is this not a contempt of court?" AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told PTI news agency.

According to the AAP party, the Delhi government's scheme will prevent theft of ration and oppression of the poor, and eliminate the ration mafia.

The Delhi government has been at loggerheads with the L-G and the Centre over the implementation of its ambitious scheme, which was initially named 'Mukhyamantri Ghar-Ghar Ration Yojana', for a long time.

The Delhi government had made all preparations to roll out the scheme on March 25 but could not do so after the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs said that foodgrains allotted by the Centre for distribution under the NFSA cannot be used for running a state-specific or any other scheme by any name.

Considering the objection, the Delhi government dropped the word 'Mukhyamantri' from the scheme's name and decided to implement it under the existing NFSA Act, 2013. However, the file of the scheme sent to the LG failed to get his approval. More than 70 lakh people in Delhi are eligible for subsidised food, including 17 lakh ration card holders and nearly 30 lakh priority households.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.