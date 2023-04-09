Centre denies plans of milk and dairy import2 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 06:16 AM IST
- The official labeled these reports as misleading and confirmed that there have been no plans to import dairy products so far.
A senior official clarified on Saturday that the central government has not made any decisions to import dairy products, despite recent media reports suggesting that the government was considering buying from foreign markets due to local shortages.
