Centre denies reports on halting trade talks over Sikh extremists
The Indian government has strongly refuted recent British media reports claiming that trade talks between India and the UK have been stopped due to the Indian government's concerns over Sikh extremists, ANI reported citing government sources.
The reports were described as "baseless" and "denied" by the government.
Earlier, according to The Times, India has reportedly withdrawn from ongoing trade discussions with the UK, accusing the latter of failing to condemn the Sikh extremist group responsible for the recent attack on the Indian High Commission in London.
Citing sources from the British government, the report suggests that India has "disengaged" from the talks as a result of this disagreement.
On March 19, a group of protesters carrying 'Khalistan' banners gathered outside the Indian High Commission in London to protest against police action in Punjab.
Separately, Security arrangements in Bathinda have been stepped up security ahead of Baisakhi celebrations in Punjab, following an unverified video of Khalistani preacher and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh urging followers to spread the word for the big congregation on Baisakhi to discuss issues before the Sikh community.
Additional Director General of Police, Surinder Pal Singh Parmar, said the security arrangement is a positive message that the situation is normal in Punjab.
Earlier, the fugitive Khalistan leader purportedly appeared in a new video saying he was not "a fugitive" and will soon "appear in front of the world".
Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him. He has been declared a fugitive by the cops.
The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23 demanding the release of one of his close aides, Lovepreet Toofan.
