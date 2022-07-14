Centre deploys multi-disciplinary team to Kerala after Monkeypox detection

The multi-disciplinary Central Team will support State Goverment of Kerala in investigating the outbreak and institute requisite public health measures
As Kerala Health Department confirmed the first case of Monkeypox in India, The Indian government deployed a multi-disciplinary team to the southern state to tackle the outbreak of this rare disease that now World Health Organisation (WHO) categorises as a pandemic.
India reported the first case of Monkeypox in Kollam, Kerala. The man had reached the southern state on 12 July via Trivandrum airport.
“In view of report of confirmation of a case of Monkeypox disease from Kollam district, Kerala, it has been decided to depute the following multi-disciplinary Central Team to support State Goverment of Kerala in investigating the outbreak and institute requisite public health measures" an official statement read.
The Central team consists of Dr P Ravindran, Advisor, MoHFW, Dr Sanket Kulkarni, Joint Director, NCDC, Dr. Arvind Kumar Achra, Associate Professor, Department of Microbiology, Dr. RMLH, Dr. Akhilesh Thoke, Dermatologist, Dr. RMLH, New Delhi.
“The team will assist the State Health authorities of Kerala in outbreak containment and report every evening by 5 PM on the public health activities being undertaken to DM Cell, MoHFW (ddgdmoell mohfw@gov.in) besides sharing the same with the State government", the official statement confirmed.
The Central teams will depart latest by Friday,15 July, 2022.
“All institutional heads are requested to ensure that the team members are relieved accordingly. Team's deployment shall be coordinated by Sr. Regional Director, RoHFW, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Kerala. TADA of team members shall be borne by respective institutions."
The Kerala Health Department has issued guidelines on Monkeypox as the first case was suspected earlier today. Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan also wrote to states and Union territories to increase invigilation, especially at entry points as another pandemic looms over the country.
Kerala Health minister Veena George informed that the person who has travelled from UAE and was the first reported case of Monkeypox in India “is quite stable, and all the vitals are normal. The primary contacts are identified - his father, mother, taxi driver, auto driver, and 11 passengers of the same flight who were in adjacent seats.."
Earlier, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had asked that all entry points be screened and tested for suspected cases of Monkeypox. He further mentioned that all patients should be isolated unless all the lesions have resolved and scabs have completely fallen off. Further hospitals need to be identified and adequate human resource should be made available for risk communication of the impending pandemic.
According to World Health Organization (WHO), monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe.
Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks, WHO said.
