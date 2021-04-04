NEW DELHI : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. A total of 7 animals and 4 persons died and 2 persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state govt. Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We'll try to douse the fire with a helicopter."

"Currently, there are 40 incidents of forest fire in the state including Nainital, Almora, Tehri Garhwal & Pauri Garhwal. Around 12,000 forest workers have been deployed & 1,300 fire crew stations have been set up,"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government has ordered the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires in the state.

The home minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and took stock of the situation arising out of the forest fires.

"I have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister @TIRATHSRAWAT and inquired about the forest fires. To overcome fires and prevent loss of life and property, the central government has issued orders for immediately making available teams of @NDRFHQ and helicopters to the government of Uttarakhand," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via