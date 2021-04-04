Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Centre deploys of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

Centre deploys of NDRF teams, helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires

Premium
A fire broke that out in the forest of Junastat in Bhimtal area of Nainital district.
1 min read . 04:14 PM IST Staff Writer

  • There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.

NEW DELHI : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat today called an emergency meeting over the forest fire incidents in the state.

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. A total of 7 animals and 4 persons died and 2 persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state govt. Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We'll try to douse the fire with a helicopter."

TRENDING STORIES See All

Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat said, "Fire broke out at 964 locations in the state. A total of 7 animals and 4 persons died and 2 persons injured. The weather made it challenging for the state govt. Chief Minister and I are monitoring the situation separately. We'll try to douse the fire with a helicopter."

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

"Currently, there are 40 incidents of forest fire in the state including Nainital, Almora, Tehri Garhwal & Pauri Garhwal. Around 12,000 forest workers have been deployed & 1,300 fire crew stations have been set up,"Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the government has ordered the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and helicopters in Uttarakhand to tackle forest fires in the state.

The home minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat and took stock of the situation arising out of the forest fires.

"I have spoken to Uttarakhand Chief Minister @TIRATHSRAWAT and inquired about the forest fires. To overcome fires and prevent loss of life and property, the central government has issued orders for immediately making available teams of @NDRFHQ and helicopters to the government of Uttarakhand," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

There have been reports of forest fires in several districts of Uttarakhand in last few days.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Madhya Pradesh govt to restrict movement from Chhattisgarh amid Covid-19 surge

1 min read . 04:30 PM IST
Premium

Heavy rains trigger landslide, floods in Indonesia; 44 dead

1 min read . 04:27 PM IST
Premium

IPL 2021: BCCI to propose players' vaccination to govt amid Covid surge, says Rajeev Shukla

1 min read . 04:19 PM IST
Premium

Actor Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, 'He has mild symptoms', says wife Sunita

1 min read . 03:58 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.