Centre directs officials to block YouTube videos, tweets on ‘BBC documentary on PM’1 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2023, 06:01 PM IST
'India: The Modi Question': Senior officials of several ministries including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting found that it was an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India.
The Central government has directed the officials to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question", sources said as quoted by news agency PTI.
