The Central government has directed the officials to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question", sources said as quoted by news agency PTI.

Sources informed that the directions were reportedly issued by the Secretary of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Apurva Chandra on Friday using the emergency powers under the IT Rules, 2021.

After examining the documentary, senior officials of several ministries including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting found that it was an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India.

In addition, it found out to be an attempt to sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.

Speaking to PTI, sources stated that the documentary was also found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact friendly relations with foreign states as also public order within the country.

The government has ordered Twitter to block over 50 tweets consisting links of the YouTube videos concerned and other social media platforms have also been compiled with the directions.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs had also described the documentary as a ‘propaganda piece’ which lacks objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.

India: The Modi Question, a two-part BBC documentary, claims to have looked at the details of the riots that occurred in Gujarat in 2002 while Modi was chief minister. The opposition had a field day after the BBC documentary, which claims to feature upsetting scenes" was made public.

The Congress claimed that Modi was still afraid of the truth about the 2002 riots coming out and that “blocking" the documentary was “cowardly and undemocratic".

