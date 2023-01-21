Home / News / India / Centre directs officials to block YouTube videos, tweets on ‘BBC documentary on PM’
Centre directs officials to block YouTube videos, tweets on ‘BBC documentary on PM’
1 min read.06:01 PM IST Edited By Alka Jain ( with inputs from PTI )
'India: The Modi Question': Senior officials of several ministries including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting found that it was an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India.
The Central government has directed the officials to block multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the BBC documentary “India: The Modi Question", sources said as quoted by news agency PTI.
After examining the documentary, senior officials of several ministries including external affairs, home affairs, and information and broadcasting found that it was an attempt to cast aspersions on the authority and credibility of the Supreme Court of India.
In addition, it found out to be an attempt to sow divisions among various Indian communities, and make unsubstantiated allegations regarding actions of foreign governments in India.
Speaking to PTI, sources stated that the documentary was also found to be undermining the sovereignty and integrity of India, and having the potential to adversely impact friendly relations with foreign states as also public order within the country.
The government has ordered Twitter to block over 50 tweets consisting links of the YouTube videos concerned and other social media platforms have also been compiled with the directions.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs had also described the documentary as a ‘propaganda piece’ which lacks objectivity and reflected a colonial mindset.
India: The Modi Question, a two-part BBC documentary, claims to have looked at the details of the riots that occurred in Gujarat in 2002 while Modi was chief minister. The opposition had a field day after the BBC documentary, which claims to feature upsetting scenes" was made public.
