Centre directs state govts to organise awareness workshops about benefits of fortified rice

Food ministry said it has requested various states to organize workshop/seminar in the sensitive areas of tribal belts and districts having populations that are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia
NEW DELHI :In order to promote the benefits of fortified rice while elucidating the concerns about the impact of its consumption among some sections of the population those are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia, the Centre directs state govts to organise awareness workshops about the benefits of fortified rice.
These states include Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana Rajasthan and Kerala.
In a statement, the Food Ministry said it has requested various states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala to organize workshop/seminar in the sensitive areas of tribal belts and districts having populations that are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.
The purpose of workshops is to promote the benefits of fortified Rice while elucidating the concerns about the impact of its consumption among some sections of the population that are vulnerable to Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia, it said.
The government is distributing fortified rice, blended with iron, folic acid and vitamin B12, via welfare schemes in a phased manner in order to fight malnutrition and anaemia in the country.