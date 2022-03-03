Centre directs states to exchange near expiry Covid-19 vaccine vials

“This is in reference to the issue of near expiry COVID-19 vaccines available at Private CVCs. Earlier also directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra," the communication said and added, “ It has also been communicated to all the States that regular review is to be carried out on the status of COVID-19 vaccines if available with the Private CVCs within the States/UTs and is expected to expire in the coming months."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}