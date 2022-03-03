Centre directs states to exchange near expiry Covid-19 vaccine vials

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Centre has advised to all states and union territories to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence
NEW DELHI :
The Central government has directed all states and union territories that there should be no wastage of COVID-19 vaccine vials approaching near expiry date and left used at Private Covid Vaccination Centres (CVCs).
According to communication from Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) reviewed by Mint, the Centre has advised to all states and union territories to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence.
“This is in reference to the issue of near expiry COVID-19 vaccines available at Private CVCs. Earlier also directions have been issued to specific States of West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala and Maharashtra," the communication said and added, “ It has also been communicated to all the States that regular review is to be carried out on the status of COVID-19 vaccines if available with the Private CVCs within the States/UTs and is expected to expire in the coming months."
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive against coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, the Central government has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them COVID Vaccines free of cost. Under this massive vaccination campaign, atleast 178.02 Crore vaccine doses have been administered to the people across the country.
“The MoHFW has no objection for the States/UTs to consider exchange of near expiry vaccine vials of private CVCs with long expiry vaccine vials available with government CVCs after due diligence. Kindly ensure that no vial of COVID vaccine in government CVCs as well as in Private CVCs should be wasted. The provision of entry of these exchanged vaccines is available in Co-WIN," the communication said.
Queries emailed to a MoHFW spokesperson on Thursday weren’t immediately answered.
In the last 24 hours, India has reported about 6561 new covid-19 cases, with a daily positivity rate of 0.74%. As on 3rd March 2022, the Central government has supplied more than 178.48 crore vaccine doses to the States/ UTs free of cost via government channel and through direct state procurement category. Over 2.02 crore precaution doses have also been administered to the identified categories of beneficiaries which includes Health Care Workers (HWCs), Front Line Workers (FLWs) and people above the age of 60 years.
According to the health ministry, more than 15.19 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered. Also, at least 96.46 crore individuals have received the first dose, while 79.50 crore people have been inoculated with second dose.
