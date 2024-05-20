Huge value proposition

“The value proposition of ABDM is huge, as citizens will be able to view and share all their health records. In order to facilitate this, it is vital that all programmes successfully complete the development of milestone 1, milestone 2, and milestone 3. Further, via health facility registry and health professional registry, the ABDM platform has to be utilized to the optimum extent," said Chandra in a letter to the states/UT seen by Mint.