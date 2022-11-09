Centre directs States to remove encroachments from national highways2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 07:13 PM IST
Central government has directed all state governments to remove encroachments by dhabas, vegetable sellers etc.
Central government has asked the state governments to remove encroachments from national highways because they pose a serious concern to traffic management and operations and future upgradation projects.