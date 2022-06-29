Centre directs states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers to contain covid-19 surge

Under Lab based virology surveillance, labs testing for covid19 should upload their data on ICMR portal. “Meanwhile, community based surveillance, the government has said that for early detection of unusual events in the community such as large outbreaks, unusual clinical presentation of cases, mortality etc, the state/district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme unit shall make use of it. Event-based surveillance through media scanning and verification cell. Event alert generation on IDSP– IHIP portal and indicator based surveillance through IDSP/IHIP reporting," he said in a letter to states seen by Mint.