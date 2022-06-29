Centre directs states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers to contain covid-19 surge

Centre directs states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers to contain covid-19 surge2 min read . 08:25 PM IST
- Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states to follow three-pronged genomics survillance strategy
NEW DELHI :The Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has directed states/UTs to do surveillance of incoming international travellers as a part of revised surveillance strategy in context of covid-19.
Under the revised surveillance plan, Bhushan has directed states have to follow three-pronged genomics survillance strategy. “All international travelers arriving in India testing positive for COVID-19 shall be sequence. This will include random screening of 2% of passengers in each incoming flight into India by RT-PCR and all positive specimens to be sent for genomic sequencing. Passengers who test positive need to be advised isolation and clinically managed as per prevailing guidelines."
The union health secretary further said the states have to identify and establish suitable linkage between sentinel sites and INSACOG network laboratories to send samples for genonme secqueing.
“Positive samples from large clusters and outbreak in the community and unusual events should also be sent for whole genome sequencing," he said.
This long term vision is to fully integrate covid surveillance with the existing IDSP surveillance mechanism.
With regards to the sentinel sites surveillance, all health facilities to report influenza like illness (ILI) cases. “All district survillance officer will be responsible to analyse the data and proportion (1 in 20 i.e. is 5%) of such ILI cases shall be tested through RT-PCR. Futhermore, monitoring of Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all district hospitals and selected tertiary hospitals and undertaking their RT- PCR testing for COVID-19. States IDSP shall share the data so generated on a fortnight basis."
Under Lab based virology surveillance, labs testing for covid19 should upload their data on ICMR portal. “Meanwhile, community based surveillance, the government has said that for early detection of unusual events in the community such as large outbreaks, unusual clinical presentation of cases, mortality etc, the state/district Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme unit shall make use of it. Event-based surveillance through media scanning and verification cell. Event alert generation on IDSP– IHIP portal and indicator based surveillance through IDSP/IHIP reporting," he said in a letter to states seen by Mint.
In addition, revised surveillance guidelines also call for sewage/wastewater surveillance which may provide early signals on the potential local surge of Covid.
India has reported 14,506 new cases and 30 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. The country’s active caseload has climbed to over 99,602 taking the total graph of covid cases to 4,34,33,345 and 5,25,077 so far, the union health ministry said on Wednesday.
