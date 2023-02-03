Centre disbursed ₹2.24 lakh crore to 11.5 crore farmers under its scheme: Govt
- Of this amount, more than ₹1.7 lakh crore have been transferred since the lockdown due to Covid Pandemic
The government on Friday told Parliament that ₹2.24 lakh crore has gone directly into the accounts of 11.5 crore farmers across the country under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi.
