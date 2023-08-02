Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ News / India/  Govt disbursed 2.41 trillion in pensions during 2022-23: Jitendra Singh

Govt disbursed 2.41 trillion in pensions during 2022-23: Jitendra Singh

1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST Livemint

Singh said pensioners and family pensioners would continue to receive dearness relief, which would be adjusted in line with changes in prices, to mitigate the impact of inflation

Govt disbursed 2.41 trillion in pensions during 2022-3 (Photo: Getty Images/iStock)

New Delhi: The Centre disbursed 2.41 trillion in pensions to more than 65.74 lakh beneficiaries, including 20.93 lakh family pensioners in fiscal year 2022-23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

New Delhi: The Centre disbursed 2.41 trillion in pensions to more than 65.74 lakh beneficiaries, including 20.93 lakh family pensioners in fiscal year 2022-23, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Pensions were disbursed via the Central Pension Accounting Office for civil pensioners, Office of Controller General of Defence Accounts for defence pensioners, Department of Telecommunications for telecom pensioners, Railway Board for railway pensioners, and Department of Posts pensioners.

Pensions were disbursed via the Central Pension Accounting Office for civil pensioners, Office of Controller General of Defence Accounts for defence pensioners, Department of Telecommunications for telecom pensioners, Railway Board for railway pensioners, and Department of Posts pensioners.

An estimated 7,80,509 pensioners and 3,61,476 family pensioners received a total of 40,811.28 crore. Defence pensioners, which amounted to 23,31,388, along with 8,35,043 family pensioners, received 1.25 trillion.

An estimated 7,80,509 pensioners and 3,61,476 family pensioners received a total of 40,811.28 crore. Defence pensioners, which amounted to 23,31,388, along with 8,35,043 family pensioners, received 1.25 trillion.

Telecom pensioners and their families, totalling 4,38,758, were allocated 12,448.00 crore. Railway pensioners, numbering 8,56,058 and family pensioners of 6,69,710, received 55,034.00 crore. The Department of Posts disbursed 8,214.85 crore to 1,95,298 pensioners and 1,06,467 family pensioners.

Telecom pensioners and their families, totalling 4,38,758, were allocated 12,448.00 crore. Railway pensioners, numbering 8,56,058 and family pensioners of 6,69,710, received 55,034.00 crore. The Department of Posts disbursed 8,214.85 crore to 1,95,298 pensioners and 1,06,467 family pensioners.

Despite this considerable spending, Singh clarified that the minimum pension and family pension would remain at Rs. 9,000 per month, with no current proposals to increase this figure. However, he assured pensioners they would continue to receive dearness relief to offset inflation’s impact.

Despite this considerable spending, Singh clarified that the minimum pension and family pension would remain at Rs. 9,000 per month, with no current proposals to increase this figure. However, he assured pensioners they would continue to receive dearness relief to offset inflation’s impact.

In his statement, Singh said that the minimum pension and family pension provided by the central government was 9,000 per month, and there were no current proposals to increase this amount. However, he reassured pensioners and family pensioners that they would continue to receive dearness relief, which would be adjusted in line with changes in prices, to mitigate the impact of inflation.

In his statement, Singh said that the minimum pension and family pension provided by the central government was 9,000 per month, and there were no current proposals to increase this amount. However, he reassured pensioners and family pensioners that they would continue to receive dearness relief, which would be adjusted in line with changes in prices, to mitigate the impact of inflation.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 05:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.